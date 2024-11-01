Georgia election official warns to prepare for Election Day: ‘Your candidate may lose’

article

While the Georgia election officials have been battling misinformation during early voting, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, is also urging voters to temper their expectations for their preferred candidates as Election Day approaches.

"As we get closer to Election Day, I have a message for supporters of both candidates. Especially their most vociferous supporters," he wrote in a five-part message on X. "Your candidate may lose."

Sterling, a Republican who infamously called on then-President Donald Trump to "stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence" following the 2020 presidential election, similarly is asking for collective calm.

"This is a close race. You need to emotionally & mentally prepare for that possible outcome," he wrote.

His message was aimed at both sides.

"I've been voting in Presidential Elections since 1992. I've voted for the winner 3 times. Only once did my Primary choice make it to the White House. That is how it goes. You have to be prepared VP Harris supporters, Pres. Trump could win. I know it freaks you out," he wrote.

"And for my friends supporting Pres Trump, there is just as good a chance that VP Harris may win. It comes down to 7 states. And even then a handful of 1000s of votes in those states...just as it was in '16 & '20," he added.

Sterling also gave his thoughts on the balance of power in Congress.

"At the same time there is a much better than even chance that the GOP will win control of the Senate and lose control of the House. The good part...for Harris & Trump supporters both, you can come back and fight at the Federal level in 2 years," he wrote. "And you get a chance to fight for your values for President in 4 years (well really 2.5 including the Primaries)."

Sterling invoked elections as the highest form of patriotism, ending his message on a positive note.

"The American Republic has endured for over 200 years. We will get through this election, regardless of outcome. I'm not saying it'll be easy. But its reality," he wrote.

As of Friday, more than half of all eligible registered voters in Georgia have already cast their ballots.