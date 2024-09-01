Georgia DNR rescues injured hiker in Chattahoochee National Forest

article

A 66-year-old woman was rescued by helicopter after she became injured while at Panther Creek Falls, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Law Enforcement Division.

According to DNR, Game Wardens were contacted around 1 p.m. Sunday in reference to a 66-year-old female who had sustained an ankle injury at Panther Creek Falls in Habersham County, which is located in a remote area of the Chattahoochee National Forest.

DNR Aviation was requested. Habersham EMS and Rabun EMA teams hiked in to the woman and administered fluids and pain medication.

Lt. Ryan Buller, Cpl. Kalem Burns, and GW Matt Kiracofe with DNR Aviation performed a short haul extraction from Panther Creek Falls approximately 3 miles west to Habersham Fire Station 17 in Clarkesville, where the woman was turned over to EMS personnel for transport to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Demorest.