Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia deputy's quick actions saves 5-week-old infant's life

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Patrol Sgt. Reginald Washington (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia sergeant is being called a hero for saving the life of a 5-week-old child. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Sgt. Reginald Washington was on patrol Wednesday morning when, according to the sheriff’s office, he received a call in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle around 9:20 a.m. of a child in distress and not breathing.

Sgt. Washington arrived to find the 5-week-old Stoni Edwards was turning red in the face and not breathing. Believing the young infant’s airway was obstructed, Washington immediately turned to his lifesaving training, turning the child over and giving several palm blows to the baby’s back, the sheriff’s office said.

It worked. The child began to breathe again.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the child to the Atrium Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The sheriff’s office said the child since has been discharged is expected to be okay.

Deputies believe the young child was possibly choking on a formula mix.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.