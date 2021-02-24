Georgia deputy's quick actions saves 5-week-old infant's life

article

A Georgia sergeant is being called a hero for saving the life of a 5-week-old child. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Sgt. Reginald Washington was on patrol Wednesday morning when, according to the sheriff’s office, he received a call in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle around 9:20 a.m. of a child in distress and not breathing.

Sgt. Washington arrived to find the 5-week-old Stoni Edwards was turning red in the face and not breathing. Believing the young infant’s airway was obstructed, Washington immediately turned to his lifesaving training, turning the child over and giving several palm blows to the baby’s back, the sheriff’s office said.

It worked. The child began to breathe again.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the child to the Atrium Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The sheriff’s office said the child since has been discharged is expected to be okay.

Deputies believe the young child was possibly choking on a formula mix.

