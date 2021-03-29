Georgia deputies searching for woman missing since Wednesday

article

Deputies are asking for help finding a Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office say 29-year-old Connie Laufer was last seen on Wednesday, March 24 in Winder, Georgia.

Laufer is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials believe the missing woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with dealer tag 3519052.

If you have any information that could help locate Laufer, please call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3122.

