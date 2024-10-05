Georgia Democrats, Republicans wait for final ruling on new election rules

Both Democrats and Republicans are waiting for a final ruling from a judge after Democrats sued the State Election Board claiming the new rules passed will create chaos and confusion.

This refers to certifying elections and using a hand counting system.

"Deep concern," DeMark Liggins said. "It's of deep concern."

Newly appointed President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference DeMark Liggins is sounding the alarm on the Election Board's new procedures in certifying the election.

"How do forces of bigotry and divisiveness get rid of the will of the people?" Liggins said.

Right now, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney is weighing the decision as democrats sued the state Election Board claiming the new rules passed will create even more hardships. Republicans say the changes address potential fraud.

A meeting of the State Elections Board.

Changes include counting ballots by hand and giving superintendents the authority to refuse to certify votes they suspect of fraud.

"Knowing that they can't do it effectively, knowing that they can't do it correctly and that the attorney general says this is a horrible idea. All of these things lead to one thing. They are trying to disrupt the system," Liggins said.

The SCLC is not an organization that endorses a candidate but wants to make sure everyone's vote counts. Liggins says the organization is also against the idea of poll watchers.

"They want to do everything they can to make sure the will of the people is not heard," Liggins said.

Liggins says no matter what, he wants to make sure everyone gets out and votes.

"Vote your conscious. The one thing I would say to people, especially those nonvoters, is, I wish they would organize. That way we would know, 'Hey, we didn't vote for these reasons,' and candidates can come back around and say, ‘Hey, what can we do to earn your vote?’" Liggins said.

Judge McBurney says a decision should be handed down soon.