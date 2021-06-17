Georgia couple reported missing after truck found abandoned

article

The Caroll County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a couple who has been missing for days.

Officials say the families of 40-year-old Melissa Moran and 38-year-old Daniel Bookout reported the couple missing. They were last seen on Lake Drive in the area of Lake Paradise in Villa Rica on Tuesday.

According to deputies, the truck they were driving in was also found abandoned Tuesday. They have not been heard from since.

Investigators do not believe that either Moran or Bookout have a phone on them that can be used for a trace.

Moran is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. Bookout is 6-foot-3-inches tall with a weight of around 190 pounds.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Investigator Cory Millsap at 770-830-5916.

