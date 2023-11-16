5 Georgia counties receive USDA national disaster designation over drought

article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says five Georgia counties are now eligible for emergency relief for drought conditions.

The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency to give emergency loans to farmers affected by the lack of rain.

The five counties include Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole, and Union. Contiguous counties that can also receive disaster relief include Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Fannin, Grady, Lumpkin, Mitchell, Towns, and White.

"Severe drought conditions can have a devastating impact on agricultural operations," said Arthur Tripp, the state executive director for FSA in Georgia. "In the face of natural disasters, our agency stands committed to providing assistance and support to our agricultural producers. Through these designations, Georgia producers will have access to the emergency credit that is critical to their recovery from severe drought conditions."

Producers can borrow up to $500,000 depending on the amount of losses and actual production.

Georgians who are eligible for the emergency funding have until July 15, 2024, to apply.

For more information about the disaster recovery options, visit farmers.gov,