Georgia congressman joins colleagues' efforts to remove Trump from office

Livid and still very emotional about the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Congressman David Scott told FOX 5's Katie Beasley President Donald Trump should be removed from office for what the congressman calls a violent insurrection.

"This cannot go unanswered. We need to do it for the spirit of our nation," Scott said during a live interview on Good Day Atlanta two days after the riots on Capitol Hill.

Friday, the veteran lawmaker told Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley he's joined the effort to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The Constitutional Amendment allows the Vice President to become President if the sitting President demonstrates an inability to perform executive duties.

Vice President Pence has said he will not support the effort—one that is now supported by more than two hundred U.S. Representatives and Senators. Hank Johnson, Carolyn Boudreaux, and Nikem Williams are among the Georgia representatives who want the president impeached.

"That president went out there and incited this riot and told them, 'Go!' We must go to the capitol. And then he told them, I will be going with you and like the coward that he really showed, he turned after they left and he slipped away," said Scott, who was first elected to serve Atlanta's southern suburban counties in 2002.

Scott told Beasley he knew Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and was heartbroken that the officer and 34-year-old Rosanna Boyland of Kennesaw were among the five people who died after Trump supporters scaled walls, broke windows, and stormed the hallowed halls of Congress. Now, he insists his colleagues on both sides of the aisle should send the President and the world a strong message.

"This is a sin and a stain on this nation that is unpardonable! We need to do something to let the world know that collectively, the American people reject what this president did and demonstrate we're holding him accountable so we can move forward," said Scott, who was on lockdown with his staff at the Rayburn House Office Building for hours on Wednesday.

