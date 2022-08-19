Georgia college student's shoe business takes off

A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time.

Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.

Coley launched The Early Way on Broad in Rome's downtown. It celebrated its grand opening in April 2021.

The shop sells other clothing a fashion accessories like hats, shirts and totes.

"Don’t be afraid to try something that others won’t do, and don’t be afraid to fail," Coley said. "You got to fail to succeed. I didn’t get it right my first time but every day I improve. If somebody believes in you, that’s more than enough motivation. The love outweighs the hate at all times."

He's studying for his bachelor's degree in healthcare management.