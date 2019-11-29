Georgia city considers lawsuit to block removal of dam

Officials in a Georgia city say they're considering a lawsuit against the federal government to prevent the removal of a dam.

Augusta Mayor Pro Tem Sean Frantom tells WJBF-TV that the Augusta Commission plans to discuss next week whether to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Local officials are trying to stop the removal of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, which would result in a 2-foot (0.6-meter) drop in water levels upstream from the dam. The higher water level makes it easier for governments and industries to withdraw water, and also makes the Savannah River more attractive for recreational use.

The plan seeks to mitigate damage expected from deepening the Savannah harbor by creating better fish habitat upstream. Officials also say the dam is deteriorating.