Georgia camp employee retires after 55 years helping children

A longtime camp employee in Newton County is hanging up his hat after 55 years.

If there was a need at the Future Farmers of America Camp in Covington over the last several decades, Jerry Cooper was your man.

"I was practically born and raised in this place," Cooper says.

After doing it all in his 55-year-long career – everything from cracking more than 2 million eggs to serving more than a million meals – he's hanging up his hat.

"I started when I was about 11 with my mom, they worked here, and I had three sisters who also worked here and four brothers who worked here," he said. "Most of them at the same time just about.

He's even got a kitchen named after him.

"So many people that come here and see Jerry's smile and it's contagious," said Todd Teasley, the camp's director of leadership and development. "And he's so committed. Not even committed to the facility but to his family."

But it's also what Jerry and his wife Lanette did after-hours that's made such a huge difference in so many lives.

The Coopers have 12 kids, 11 of them were adopted.

They've also fostered more than 150 children through the years. In 2017, Gov. Nathan Deal recognized the couple as foster parents of the year.

"People say you've blessed the kids but the blessing has been for us," Lanette said.

On Saturday, dozens gathered to celebrate Jerry and Lanette for their commitment to a lifetime of service at the camp and beyond.

And Jerry got quite the surprise – a mural honoring his dedication and service to others.

"They got me good on this here," he said, laughing.

While he may not work at the camp anymore, that doesn't mean you won't still see him around.

