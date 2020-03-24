Georgia boy surprised with special 10th birthday parade

The Johns Creek community came together to make a boy's 10th birthday celebration something really special, and their act of kindness is making people all over the country tear up.

Birthdays under the coronavirus outbreak can be tough on a kid, especially if you've already planned a huge party. That was the case for Valor from Johns Creek. Valor had a great party planned for his 10th birthday, but due to health concerns, the party was reduced to just a house gettogether with his siblings.

For several days Valor had been talking about how he didn't think his celebration of turning 10 would be a good time, so his parents decided to try to make it special.

Valor's dad read online about people gathering to celebrate in their cars, so he asked a few friends if they would be up for driving by and honking.

They never expected what happened next.

That little drive-by honk turned into a full parade with a bunch of cars and even a banner!

Valor's mom Andria Parker posted the video on her instagram, showing her 10-year-old son all smiles as he waved at all the cars going by.

Advertisement

"We have the most amazing neighbors and friends, family beyond the neighborhood that made sure his big day didn’t go unnoticed," Parker posted. "Totally made all of our day!!"

Parker told FOX 5 that Valor became part of their family when they adopted him from Ethiopia at 10 months old. He was born with a bi-lateral cleft lip and palate and has had over 6 surgeries to repair it. The nightborhood came together at that time too to help with his adoption, hosting a festival to raise money to pay his adoption costs.

"When we drove home from the airport with him for the first time, our neighbors had decorated our home with welcome home signs for him," she said. "We feel so blessed to have the community that we have here."

Valor loves sports, especially soccer and football, and has three older siblings.

Valor's birthday celebration was shared on the Johns Creek Police Department's Facebook page. It's since been viewed over 5,000 times with people saying how it brought cheers to their eyes.

From all of us at FOX 5, happy belated 10th birthday Valor!

A little background on Valor, he is adopted from Ethiopia, and has been home with us since he was 10 months old. He was born bi-laterial cleft lip and palate and has had over 6 surgical procedures to repair it. (He will have several more in the future as well.) He is named Valor because we knew God had marked his life with a special bravery. He has 3 older siblings and loves football and soccer, really anything with sports! The very same neighborhood that saluted him yesterday was absolutely instrumental in his adoption process. 10 years ago, this neighborhood organized a festival and raised money to help us offset costs for his adoption. When we drove home from the airport with him for the first time, our neighbors had decorated our home with welcome home signs for him. We feel so blessed to have the community that we have here. We are very grateful!