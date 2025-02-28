Georgia bill to protect access to IVF treatment moves forward

article

The Brief Bipartisan Support for IVF Protections: Georgia lawmakers unanimously passed House Bill 428 (172-0), aiming to secure access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in state law. Focused Legislation: Bill sponsor Rep. Lehman Franklin kept the measure narrowly focused on protecting IVF, avoiding broader reproductive debates to ensure bipartisan backing. Response to Alabama Ruling: The bill follows an Alabama Supreme Court decision that halted some IVF treatments, creating legal uncertainty after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.



Georgia lawmakers from both parties took a major step toward safeguarding access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, passing House Bill 428 with unanimous support. The measure cleared the state House on Wednesday with a 172-0 vote, according to Georgia Recorder.

What we know:

The bipartisan bill seeks to enshrine access to IVF in Georgia law, ensuring that residents can continue to pursue fertility treatments without additional legal obstacles.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Lehman Franklin, a Republican and the bill’s lead sponsor, emphasized the legislation’s narrow focus on protecting IVF as it currently exists. He said broader debates on related issues should be handled separately to maintain bipartisan support.

Franklin, who is expecting his first child with his wife after years of trying and undergoing multiple rounds of IVF, framed the bill as a personal and necessary safeguard for families seeking fertility treatments.

The legislation comes in response to recent developments in Alabama, where the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children, leading some clinics to halt IVF procedures. That decision followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, which has prompted legal uncertainty over reproductive healthcare across the country.

What's next:

House Bill 428 now moves to the Georgia Senate for consideration.