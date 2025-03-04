Georgia bill banning puberty blockers moves to House for vote

article

The Brief Georgia Senate passes bill banning puberty blockers for transgender minors ; the measure now heads to the House for debate. Bill sponsor Sen. Ben Watson cites concerns over brain development and potential side effects , despite previously opposing a similar ban in 2023. Democrats argue the same side effects exist in other medications for minors , such as antidepressants and anti-seizure drugs.



A Republican-backed bill (Senate Bill 30) that would make it illegal for doctors and hospitals to administer puberty blockers to transgender minors is now headed to the Georgia House for debate.

What we know:

The legislation, sponsored by Senate Health and Human Services Chairman Ben Watson, marks a shift in his stance. Two years ago, Watson successfully pushed to remove a similar ban from 2023 legislation. However, he now argues that minors should not be making irreversible medical decisions before their brains are fully developed, which he says does not happen until around age 25 or 26, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Watson also cites concerns over the potential side effects of puberty blockers as a reason for the ban. However, opponents, including Democratic lawmakers, argue that these same side effects are present in other medications commonly prescribed to minors, such as antidepressants and anti-seizure drugs.

What's next:

The bill passed in the Senate with a 34-19 vote, with Democratic Sen. Freddie Powell Sims breaking ranks to support it. The measure now moves to the House, where it is expected to face further debate.