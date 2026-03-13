Georgia Attorney General primary election candidates

The Brief The field is officially set for the Georgia Attorney General race, featuring two candidates from each major party. With the primary set for May 19, Georgians must be registered to vote by April 20 to participate in selecting their party's nominee.



With just about two months until primary election day, the field for Georgia's Attorney General is set. This stands out as one of the few statewide races with just two candidates per party running.

Georgia Attorney General election

What we know:

As the state’s chief legal officer, the Georgia Attorney General serves as the primary counsel for the Governor and all executive branch agencies. The office represents the state in civil litigation and handles all capital felony appeals before the Georgia Supreme Court. By law, the Attorney General provides official legal opinions to government departments but is prohibited from offering legal advice to private citizens.

Below is a list of the candidates by party. They are sorted in alphabetical order by first name, following the format used by the Secretary of State's website.

Democratic Attorney General candidates

What they're saying:

Bob Trammell (Meriwether County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: BOBTRAMMELL.COM

Trammell is running to be "The People's Attorney" with a focus on protecting consumers, defending the right to vote, and ensuring that the office prioritizes the interests of everyday Georgians over political agendas.

Tanya Miller (Fulton County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: TANYAFORGEORGIA.COM

Miller’s platform focuses on protecting civil rights, defending democracy, and holding powerful interests accountable to ensure the law serves every Georgian.

Republican Attorney General candidates

What they're saying:

Robert Strickland (Henry County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: STRICKLANDFORGEORGIA.COM

Strickland prioritizes "protecting Georgia's way of life" through a focus on crime and public safety, election integrity, defending Second Amendment rights, and opposing sanctuary policies.

William Cowsert (Clarke County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: COWSERTFORGEORGIA.COM

Cowsert’s "conservative" plan, as he calls it, emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy for violent crime and gangs, stopping "rogue prosecutors" from weaponizing the judicial system, and implementing a statewide grand jury to investigate corrupt politicians.

Georgia primary elections

What's next:

The primaries are set for May 19, with runoffs scheduled for June 7 should no candidate hit the majority threshold. To vote in the primary, you must be registered to vote by April 20.