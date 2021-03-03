Georgia Aquarium hosts virtual 5K fundraising race 

If one activity defines Georgia Aquarium, it would have to be swimming, right?

But for those of us land-based creatures, helping the facility’s mission of research and conservation doesn’t require a swimsuit; all you need is a little time and some running shoes.

The Georgia Aquarium 5K: Sharks! is back for the fourth year and will be held in a "virtual race" format this time around.

The 5K serves as a fundraiser for the popular Downtown Atlanta facility, with money raised going toward research and conservation programs directly benefiting various aquatic animals.

So, how does a virtual race work? It’s actually pretty simple. Runners (or joggers and walkers) can register online and then have from March 13 to April 18 to log a 5K and submit the results on Georgia Aquarium’s website. That means participants can run or walk anywhere, from local parks to treadmills. Once results are submitted, participants will get a collectible 5K shark-themed medal and T-shirt and will be entered into a drawing for a prize bundle including two tickets to both the aquarium’s new shark and ray interaction experience and the shark cage dive.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Right now, registration in the 5K costs $30 per person; the price will increase to $35 starting March 13. For more information on the race, click here.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team never turns down the chance to visit with the incredible marine life inside Georgia Aquarium, so we spent the morning inside getting a closer look at how events like the 5K race benefit the animals. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning visit!

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.