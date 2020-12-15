Georgia Aquarium helping 4 sea turtles saved from freezing

article

The Georgia Aquarium is helping four wild sea turtles recover from being caught in winter weather up north.

The aquarium said it received the four cold-stunned loggerhead sea turtles from the New England Aquarium's sea turtle rescue program on Monday.

The turtles were found off the coast of Cape Cod suffering from the freezing temperatures.

The Georgia Aquarium's aquarists will care for the turtles behind the scenes and give them a warm place to stay temporarily.

Once the turtles are healthy enough, they'll be released back into the ocean.

