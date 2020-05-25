Georgia Aquarium celebrates birth of baby beluga

The Georgia Aquarium family continues to grow after the birth of a baby beluga.

Whisper, a 20-year-old beluga whale, gave birth to her calf Sunday afternoon.

May 25, 2020 - Baby beluga born at Georgia Aquarium (Photo: Georgia Aquarium)

The newborn is anything but small, weighing 174 pounds.

While the aquarium is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia Aquarium team is monitoring Whisper and her calf 24/7.

The mama and her baby are getting some much-needed rest after a long labor, according to the aquarium.