George Washington Carver Park: A historic legacy on Lake Allatoona

The Brief George Washington Carver Park was the first state park in Georgia open to African Americans. It was the first Georgia state park named after an African American man . Built in 1950 , coinciding with the creation of Lake Allatoona .



George Washington Carver Park, located on the shores of Lake Allatoona, holds a significant place in history. Built in 1950, it was the first state park in Georgia designated for African Americans and the first state park in the nation named after a Black man.

During segregation, state parks in Georgia were off-limits to Black residents. However, John Lloyd Atkinson and his wife, Bessie, envisioned a park where African Americans could gather and enjoy outdoor recreation.

"Create something that we, as African Americans, could actually enjoy ourselves because so many doors were closed. They were able to stand on that hillside and look down on the lake," said Emma Harris, Atkinson’s daughter.

The History

What we know:

In 1950, when Lake Allatoona was created, John Lloyd Atkinson, a Tuskegee Airman, leased land from the Army Corps of Engineers to establish the first state park in Georgia for African Americans. Since the park was built on federal land, state segregation laws could not be enforced.

"The first and only state park in Georgia that accepted and catered to Blacks," said Harris.

"They could experience a sense of freedom here that they didn’t experience elsewhere. Here, they could enjoy the amenities of a park—the water, the boat rides—things that weren’t available anywhere else," said John Atkinson, Atkinson’s son.

The park was officially named George Washington Carver Park, making it the first Georgia state park to be named after a Black man. Atkinson also became the state’s first Black park superintendent.

It soon became known as "The Beach", attracting African Americans from across the Southeast.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

"This is where churches came to have their picnics because you could feel free here. Not unusual to walk out on the porch and run into Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other luminaries from the civil rights movement," said former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham.

Justice Benham’s father took over as park superintendent in 1958. He recalled that George Washington Carver Park was one of the few places African Americans could go to swim.

"They couldn’t go to the pools in the city because they were for whites only. We would teach people how to swim. My brothers were lifeguards," said Justice Benham.

Justice Benham and his brothers were part of the park’s waterski team, the "Ski Bees." He still chuckles at the reactions they received.

"It was surprising. People would say, ‘I didn’t know Black people could ski,’" said Justice Benham.

Beyond recreation, the park also became a hub for entertainment, attracting some of the biggest names in music.

"If you were a performing artist, you came to George Washington Carver Park," said Justice Benham. Artists like Little Richard and James Brown performed here, drawing large crowds.

A photo of John Lloyd Atkinson and his wife, Bessie, hangs on the park’s walls—a tribute to the man whose vision created a sanctuary for African Americans during a time of segregation.

"They made things possible that many people never even dreamed of," said Atkinson.

Where We Are Today

In 1975, the state turned the park over to Bartow County, and it was renamed Bartow Carver Park. However, in 2017, in honor of its historic significance, the name was restored to George Washington Carver Park, and today, it remains open to everyone.