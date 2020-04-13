George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus, announces it on 'Good Morning America'

article

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus but feels “great” and currently doesn’t have any symptoms.

"I feel fine… I actually feel great,” Stephanopoulos told colleagues Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. “I’ve never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.”

Stephanopoulos’ wife, actress Ali Wentworth, announced earlier this month that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She detailed “horrific body aches,” a fever and a heavy chest in an Instagram post. Stephanopoulos began working remotely after being exposed to his wife and eventually took a test himself.

“There was one night, several weeks ago, where I went to bed early with some lower back pain. I actually thought it was from a hard workout… it cleared up the next morning and several days after that, I had one day where I had a diminished sense of smell, but that’s really been it for my symptoms,” Stephanopoulos said. “I was taking the test fully expecting it was going to come back negative but, in fact, it did come back positive.”

“GMA” discussed that many people who test positive don’t actually show symptoms, with chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton saying that’s exactly what makes it so difficult to contain COVID-19.

“It’s affected Ali and I in such different ways,” Stephanopoulos said.

Wentworth, who is feeling better, self-isolated in an attempt to keep the virus away from her family members, but Stephanopoulos caught it anyway. He joins CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin and Fox News’ Jedediah Bila as prominent news hosts who have tested positive.

Stephanopoulos also announced Monday that longtime “GMA” producer Thea Trachtenberg died on Sunday at 51 years old.

“She was such an amazing human being... I worked with her on all my big shoots," Stephanopoulos said. "She was an incredibly competent and fearless producer.”

