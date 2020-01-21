Genetic genealogy helps solve 1999 rape cases

Genetic genealogy testing has helped solve three rape cases from more than two decades ago.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney, the three rapes happened between June and October of 1999 at separate locations within three miles of each other.

DNA evidence from rape kits that underwent advanced testing linked Lorinzo Williams to all three kits. Investigators also linked Williams to other crimes such as peeping tom, indecent exposure, and burglary.

Prior mugshot of Lorinzo Novoa Williams

In each case, the women woke up in their own beds to find Williams standing over them.

Williams died last month.

According to the district attorney's office, the three rape victims felt "overcome with emotion upon learning the news."