Generous man gives $100 to each worker at Tempe eatery amid coronavirus pandemic

With all the bad news that came with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people who work for an East Valley eatery finally have something positive to celebrate on Thursday.

Christopher Eylicio posted a photo to FOX 10's Facebook page Thursday afternoon, showing employees at Aunt Chilada's holding $100 bills. According to Eylicio, the money came from a man who is visiting Arizona from Michigan. The man walked into the Aunt Chilada's location in Tempe, and asked the bartender on-site how many people are working.

The bartender, according to Eylicio, said 10 people are working, and the Michigan man gave each of the 10 workers a $100 bill, including the kitchen staff.

"We can’t be more thankful about this kind act, especially today when we were all informed that tonight will be the restaurant's last night that we will be open for sit-down guests, and starting tomorrow, Friday, we will be open only for to-go until further noticed," Eylicio wrote.

According to reports by the Associated Press, jobless claims are surging across the U.S. after government officials ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay at home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report

