AP source: General Motors reaches tentative deal with UAW

General Motors and the UAW reached a tentative agreement Monday, according to Associated Press sources.

GM is the last of the Big Three to reach a tentative deal with the union after weeks of negotiating and striking. However, the strikes aren't over until union members vote to ratify new contracts.

GM's deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Stellantis over the weekend.

The deals, including the new GM offer, will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to more than 30% over the four-year and eight-month life of the contract, the source said.

The tentative agreement comes after the union escalated its strike against GM on Saturday when it ordered members at a plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. to join the picket line. This put the pressure on the automaker, who was already behind Ford and Stellantis.

On Sunday, UAW leadership highlighted Ford's lucrative offer, which will be heading to members for a vote soon.

"I've never seen anything like the agreement we're here to present you tonight," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said during the update.

That offer includes 25% wage increases, including 11% immediately upon ratification, and a big bump in starting wages, up to $30.35 from $18.04. Through the life of the contract, top wages increase 33%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.