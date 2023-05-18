GDOT pauses overnight HERO patrols due to staffing shortage

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation's HERO program will be making changes to when and where it patrols as the agency struggles to deal with staffing shortages.

Starting July 1, HERO will temporarily pause the HERO program's overnight patrols.

The new schedule will see active HERO patrols working from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Crews will remain on call during the overnight hours to respond to high-level incidents when law enforcement or first responders need assistance.

The changes come as GDOT officials say they are dealing with "recent workforce challenges" that have led to a lower number of HERO operators.

"After thoughtful analysis, Georgia DOT has determined that the existing number of operators is too low to maintain 24-hour active patrols along the current 382-mile coverage area," a spokesperson for GDOT wrote in a statement.

Officials say they are hoping the modifications will allow an increased number of HERO units on the road during the day, which could improve response times. The agency says that over 90% of crashes the units respond to happen during the period HERO units would patrol.

"To provide the most effective emergency response and traffic management within the metro Atlanta area, it’s become necessary to make these temporary modifications to the HERO active patrol schedule and coverage," said State Traffic Engineer Alan Davis. "This decision will give our team the time to rebuild the HERO ranks while ensuring better coverage, improving incident response and lowering the chances of existing HERO burnout."

The HERO program, which stands for Highway Emergency Response Operators, was launched in 1994 and expanded to 24-hour service in 2014. The units provide assistance to motorists by changing tires, providing fuel, jump-starting batteries, and more.

Officials say 511GA operators will still be available 24 hours a day for anyone requiring assistance on the roads.