GBI trains law enforcement on anti-gang laws

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to help Georgia's law enforcement agencies and court officials better understand Georgia's anti-gang laws.

The GBI teamed up with the Fulton County Magistrate Court Friday to host a state-wide training seminar for magistrate court judges.

The training focused on laws designed to protect the public from gang crimes.

Organizers said there is a "gang crisis" in Georgia, as the states have more than 71,000 known gang members but the state does have the tools to address the problem.

Officials said the seminar was for magistrate judge specifically because they are the first line of the court that encounters gang members, as they enter the criminal justice system.