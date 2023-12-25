GBI probes Summerville murder, shooting involving Chattooga County deputies

State investigators have been asked to probe a murder involving deputies from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office on Christmas Eve.

Deputies say a body was found near Johnson Cemetery Road in the Chattatoogaville area. The body was later identified as 50-year-old Sherrie Leigh Little of Summerville.

When officials searched her home for answers in her death, they discovered evidence they believe proves she was killed there and later dumped.

By the end of the day, officials said they had enough evidence to charge 44-year-old John Wayne Siffles with Little's murder.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., multiple agencies, including the GBI, served an arrest warrant at a location along Highland Avenue where Siffles was believed to be hiding several blocks away from the murder scene.

Officials say Siffles refused to surrender and after multiple less-than-lethal measures, including OC Spray and the deploying of Tasers, he pulled a knife on law enforcement.

He was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 101st such officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.