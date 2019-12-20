GBI seeks clues in 2003 cold case murder in Coffee County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in two death investigations and they think the two are related.

Investigators released sketches from 2003.

Authorities say someone shot and killed Bartolo Claudio on Maple Street in Coffee County.

A few weeks later, six men were shot on Elm Street in the same area.

Four died and the two survivors described the shooters shown here.

Anyone with information can call the GBI anonymously at 1-800-597-8477