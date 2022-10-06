GBI pays tribute to fallen Cook County deputy

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation paid respects to a fallen Cook County deputy with a tribute at the GBI Headquarters.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Capt. Terry R. Arnold died from a heart attack after responding to a fight between two students at Cook County High School in Adel.

Officials said Arnold collapsed after a student was taken into custody.

First responders couldn't save the man's life at a hospital.

Arnold was a 28-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office. He previously worked for the Remerton Police Department and Adel Police Department.

GBI employees lined up outside headquarters in Atlanta as a tribute to Arnold.

"Thank you, Captain Arnold for dedicating your life to service," a statement from GBI said. "We will keep your family, both blood & blue, in our prayers."