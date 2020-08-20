GBI: Paulding County deputy opens fire on man carrying sword

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting of a man armed with a sword by his neighbor and a deputy in Paulding County on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a home in the cul-de-sac on Julia Way. The GBI said Richard Jeanpaul Harris, 41, got into a fight with a neighbor outside his home. The neighbor ended up shooting Harris, investigators said.

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Harris’ home. The GBI said deputies found “a tremendous amount of blood outside leading into the residence.” When deputies entered Harris’ home, they found Harris with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Deputies sand EMS tried to approach Harris to treat him, but the GBI said he picked up a sword and attempted to attack the emergency workers.

The GBI said Deputy Carl Brown deployed his Taser on Harris, but he continued to advance towards the emergency crews. That’s when investigators said the deputy shot Harris.

Harris was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Thursday afternoon.

No officers or emergency workers were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

It is not immediately known if Harris’ neighbor will be charged in the shooting or if the shooting was in self-defense. The neighbor's name has not been released.

A motive behind the argument between neighbors and the attempted attack on the deputy was not released.

The GBI was called out to the scene around 6:49 p.m. Wednesday. The agency will turn over the findings of their investigation to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.