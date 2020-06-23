GBI: Officer used Taser on 15-year-old during fight

Police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate after a police officer used a Taser on a 15-year-old girl in Wrens, Georgia.

The GBI says they were called by Wrens Police Chief to investigate the use of force incident on the night of Friday, June 19.

That night, officials say three officers were patrolling the Pine Valley Apartments around 9:30 when they observed a fight between multiple people.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

While trying to break up the fight, the GBI says an officer fired his Taser, hitting a 15-year-old who was allegedly involved in the fight. Officials say earlier in the incident the teen was holding a child but was not holding them when she was hit with the Taser.

EMS treated the teen at the scene and she was medically cleared at a local hospital. She has now been charged with affray and obstruction of an officer and released to a parent.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.