GBI: Off-duty Madison County deputy arrested following traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Madison County deputy for possession of meth.
The arrest comes after Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over Deputy Gabriel Dalton and reportedly found meth in his personal vehicle.
Dalton was off-duty at the time.
The arrest comes after the Madison County Sheriff's Office received information which they turned over to the GBI for an investigation.
The sheriff's office has fired Dalton.
Gabriel Dalton (Madison County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)