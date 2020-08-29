GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in midtown Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to an officer-involved shooting in midtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to 575 Pharr Road in northeast Atlanta around 3:00 pm to investigate an attempted vehicle theft.

Officers found the suspected vehicle near a parking lot at 13th Street and Crescent Avenue.

Police said a marked patrol car drove into the parking lot, but the suspect then drove towards several officers who were on foot while attempting to get out of the area.

An officer fired several times. The officer and his nearby car were hit by the suspect as they escaped the parking lot. The officer suffering minor injuries and received treatment on the scene, police said.

There are no reports of anyone being hit by gunshots, authorities said.

The vehicle was later found empty near Williams Street and 10th Street in midtown.

Police are searching for suspects.

An investigation continues.

