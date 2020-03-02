GBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Bibb County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early Sunday morning deputy-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Bibb County.

Officials say a Bibb County deputy was conducting a business check around 1:47 Sunday morning near the Late Nite Macon bar on the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he saw a man run down the street.

A short time later, investigators say the deputy saw 29-year-old Benjamin Curtis Bevins round the corner with a gun.

According to officials, during the chase, Bevins fired multiple rounds into the air. That's when the deputy ordered him to drop the weapon and began chasing Bevins.

The pursuit continued toward an alley on Mulberry Street Lane, where he was apprehended.

During the incident, officials say Bevins was shot, but they have not yet explained how or when he was shot.

Medics transported Bevins to a nearby hospital. He is now in stable condition. The deputy was not injured.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation, which will be turned off to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 19th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.