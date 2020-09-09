GBI investigating death of 2-year-old in Georgia home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 2-year-old after a shooting in Tift County.

Officials say they were called to the home on the 1700 block of Mosley Avenue in Tifton after reports of a child not breathing on Sept. 3.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found 2-year-old Mirakle Brown unresponsive. The child was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation says that Mirakle and a 6-year-old were alone in the home's bedroom when a firearm discharged, hitting Mirakle in the head.

The girl's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

