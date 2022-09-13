Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.

The deputies responding to the call say they weren't able to make contact with anyone in the home when they first arrived. But eventually, the door opened revealing a man with a weapon.

Deputies say they shot the man and administered CPR and aid until Habersham EMS arrived to the scene.

The man subsequently died.

The GBI was called in on Sept. 12 to independently investigate the case. It will be performing an autopsy to confirm the cause of death in its medical examiner's office.

The follow-up crime scene investigation found that the weapon the man was armed with was actually a replica firearm.

The identification of the deceased man has not yet been released.

When the GBI finishes its investigation, the findings will be sent to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

For the record, GBI officials says this is the 87th officer-involved shooting they have been asked to investigate this year.