GBI identifies suspect in deadly police shooting in Midtown

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details about a shooting Tuesday in Midtown that left a suspect dead and two Atlanta police officers hurt.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police were called to the 1000 block of Juniper Street after receiving numerous calls about a man "displaying" a gun in the area. The GBI has identified the man as 39-year-old William Simpkins, of Atlanta.

Investigators said police tried to talk with Simpkins and while contacting him he shot at officers and the officers returned fire. Simpkins then fled to the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and S. Prado. That's where police opened fire again, striking Simpkins.

The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI said one officer received a grazing head injury and another was shot in his foot. Both officers were treated at Grady and have since been released.

According to witness Ramon Terry, who lives and owns a gym in the area, the suspect walked up to him shortly before the shooting and had a quick conversation.

"The crazy part for me was nothing seemed off. It was just a normal conversation. He didn't look distressed. He looked like he was going to work or going for a walk just like anyone else," Mr. Terry said.

Next thing he knew, Terry said, the suspect started firing into the air.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation.