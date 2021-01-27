GBI: Georgia man on the run for shooting estranged wife nabbed in North Carolina

A Georgia man was arrested in North Carolina after police said he shot his estranged wife at a Hiawassee doctor’s office and then went on the run.

Charles Jason Matheson, 41, of Young Harris, was arrest by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Matheson, North Carolina.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Matheson went to the Chatuge Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic in Hiawassee around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and shot his estranged wife, an employee there, multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a north Georgia area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Matheson fled the scene and ended up at a family residence in North Carolina where he was later taken into custody.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and was awaiting extradition back to Georgia as of Wednesday afternoon.

