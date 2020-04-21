GBI: Former Bartow County 911 supervisor arrested for illegally accessing files

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has brought charges against a former Bartow County 911 supervisor after accusations she accessed certain computer files.

Stormie Watkins (Georgia Bureau of Investigation / Supplied)

Stormie Watkins, 52, of Cartersville was charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI said while Watkins was working as a supervisor on April 10, she accessed computer files through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) without authorization and for her own personal use.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate when the unauthorized access was discovered three days later.

In a release sent to FOX 5 News on Tuesday, the GBI wrote:

“As a 911 dispatcher, Watkins had authority to access certain GCIC files for official, legal, and legitimate purposes. The investigation revealed that Watkins abused this authority by accessing the files for personal reasons, a violation of Georgia law.”

Watkins was booked into the Bartow County jail.