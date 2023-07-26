Man shot after opening fire on SWAT team responding to Douglas County home

It started with a man pulling a weapon on a family, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says, it ended with members of the SWAT team opening fire on that man after deputies say he opened fire on them.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it happened around 6 p.m. at a home along Bill Arp Road near Hemp Street. The sheriff's office says deputies were responding to a 911 call reporting a family member had fled the home after the man pulled a weapon on them.

The man reportedly holed himself up inside the home and did not respond when deputies arrived. The SWAT team was brought in to try to make contact.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies surround a home along Bill Arp Drive after a man got into a shootout with SWAT team members on July 26, 2023. (FOX 5)

Deputies say while members of the SWAT team were approaching the home, the man immediately opened fire. Deputies returned fire, striking the man twice.

The man was injured and rushed to an area hospital. His current condition was not immediately known.

The name of the man has not been released.

Traffic along Highway 5 came to a near standstill during rush hour because of the police response.

No word on what charges the man will face.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.