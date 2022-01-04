GBI: Alabama deputy shoots car theft suspect at Georgia gas station

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a suspected car thief by an Alabama deputy in Georgia on Monday.

According to the GBI, an investigation into a stolen car in Alabama led deputies with Alabama's DeKalb County Sheriff's Office into Georgia.

Officials say the deputies tracked the car to a gas station in Dade County, where they found it being driven by 32-year-old Ethan Wayne Rogers of Fort Payne, Alabama.

Investigators instructed Rogers to get out to the vehicle, but officials say he instead drove the car toward one of them.

A second investigator shot at the car, hitting Rogers.

Medics took Rogers to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

A male passenger and female passenger in the vehicle were not injured in the shooting. Deputies arrested the unidentified female passenger has been arrested on outstanding warrants.

Once the GBI is finished with its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Dade County District Attorney's Office.

This is the first officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

