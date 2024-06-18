Gateway Church founder Robert Morris has resigned after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her beginning when she was just 12 years old.

Morris' accuser says he abused her starting when she was 12 years old between 1982 and 1987.

In the past, Morris has admitted to an extramarital relationship with a "young lady."

Tuesday, the Southlake church’s board of elders said they weren't aware that the "young lady" in question may have been 12 years old.

Morris' accuser, who is now 54, says she brought up her allegations more than once to Gateway Church leaders.

FOX 4 does not typically name alleged sex assault victims, but Cindy Clemishire wants people to see a photo of her at 12 years old and know her identity. She says the photo shows what she looked like when Morris allegedly started sexually abusing her in 1982.

Cindy Clemishire when she was 12 years old. She says this is what she looked like when Robert Morris allegedly started sexually abusing her in 1982.

Now, days after the accusations surfaced, Gateway Church shared on Tuesday that Morris resigned from his position as senior pastor at the Southlake-based church network, one of the largest faith communities in the country.

Clemishire declined an on-camera interview but did share her reaction to the news by reading a statement.

"I have many mixed thoughts and feelings upon hearing the news of Robert Morris' resignation," she said. "Though I am grateful that he is no longer a pastor at Gateway, I am disappointed that the board of elders allowed him to resign. He should have been terminated."

On Friday, Gateway Church put out a statement that included a quote from Morris admitting to an online publication that in his early 20s, he had an "inappropriate relationship with a young lady."

Morris went on to tell The Christian Post, "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong."

The Gateway Church told the Christian publication that after the allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

The church says they were unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse.

Recent photo of Cindy Clemishire

"The elders’ prior understanding was that Morris’s extramarital relationship, which he had discussed many times throughout his ministry, was with ‘a young lady’ and not abuse of a 12-year-old child. Even though it occurred many years before Gateway was established, as leaders of the church, we regret that we did not have the information that we now have," read a statement from the church.

Clemishire says the abuse lasted four and a half years and started when Morris stayed in Clemishire’s home in Oklahoma at the invitation of her parents when Morris was a traveling preacher.

When she was 17, Clemishire finally told her parents what was happening.

It’s unclear if the police were ever involved at that time.

"As I have previously stated, I have been seeking this for years," Clemishire said. "My family and I have gone to leaders of very prominent churches and well-known ministries with this information, hoping that someone would hold him accountable and remove him from ministry leadership."

Gateway Church says it’s hired a law firm to conduct an independent review of the alleged abuse.

"This is just the beginning. I wholeheartedly and sadly believe I am not the only victim," Clemishire said. "I encourage anyone who has been sexually victimized by a leader at Gateway Church to take the bold step forward and say something. Now is the time."

The church said in a statement, "We are heartbroken and appalled by what has come to light over the past few days, and we express our deep sympathy to the victim and her family. For the sake of the victim, we are thankful this situation has been exposed. We know many have been affected by this, we understand that you are hurting, and we are very sorry."

Right now, it’s unclear if any other potential victims have come forward with allegations of abuse against Morris.

Gateway Church didn't respond to FOX 4’s request for an interview.

In her letter, Clemishire says she contacted Gateway Church in 2005 about the allegations, and her attorney at the time sent a letter to Morris asking for reimbursement for the money she spent on counseling. She says that she never received a cent.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Gateway Church opened its doors in 2000 and has grown into one of the largest church communities in the country, with nine campuses in Texas, one in Wyoming and another in Missouri.

Every Sunday, a total of 100,000 worshippers attend services in the churches.