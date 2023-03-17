Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
6
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Gangsta’s Paradise' rapper Coolio posthumous album set for release

By Mark Kennedy
Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
619dabce- article

Rapper Coolio performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 17th January 1996. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

LOS ANGELES - The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.

"Long Live Coolio" will be the first posthumous album release from the "Gangsta’s Paradise" star and the first single, "TAG 'You It,’" dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.

The raunchy single's video — that begins with Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring as various women gyrate — marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death from cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta’s Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song "Pastime Paradise" and was played constantly on MTV.

'90s rap icon Coolio dies at 59

Known for hits such as "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta's Paradise," rapper Coolio passed away on Sept. 28.

The rapper would never again have a song nearly as big as "Gangsta’s Paradise," but had subsequent hits with "Fantastic Voyage" in 1994, "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)" in 1996 and 1997’s "C U When U Get There."

RELATED: Rapper Coolio recorded new music and dialogue for ‘Futurama’ reboot before death

His career album sales totaled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate. He would be nominated for six Grammys overall.

He starred in a reality show about parenting called "Coolio’s Rules," provided a voice for an episode of the animated show "Gravity Falls" and performed the theme music for the Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel."

___