Game show host Meredith Vieira shares memories of Regis Philbin

As we celebrate the life of Regis Philbin, who passed away on July 24th, one of his most iconic gigs was hosting the show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Meredith Vieira took over hosting that show when Regis moved on. We talked to Meredith about Regis and her game show 25 Words or Less.

Meredith said, "He was a great storyteller, and he always put his subject above him. He always elevated the person he was talking to. Never put them down. Never used them as a way to shine light on himself."

Philbin became the host of "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 1988. Then in 2001, "Live! with Regis and Kelly," co-starring Kelly Ripa was launched. Philbin later departed from the show in 2011. From 1999 until 2002, Philbin hosted the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Philbin is survived by his wife Joy Senese Philbin.

As far as the production goes for Vieira's new show, "25 Words or Less," Vieira says crews are building a studio in her basement. She will be broadcasting from New York, and the celebrities and contestants will go into the studio in Los Angeles, but each will have a separate pod so that there's no contact among each other. It's her way of saying thanks to super fans. They are looking for super fans all over the country. The show's producers will contact them through Zoom, and they will be a part of the show with a contestant. If the contestant wins the $10,000, then the super fan will walk away with $1,000. You can watch the show in several cities in the US.

