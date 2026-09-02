Gal Gadot reveals surprising key to keeping 'The Runner' on its feet

The Brief Gal Gadot headlines the new thriller "The Runner," premiering on Prime Video today. Gadot stars as a lawyer whose son has been kidnapped – and the ransom sets her off on a breathless sprint across London. Gadot's character spends nearly the entire movie running, which presented a unique challenge to director Kevin Macdonald.



"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot logs some serious miles in the new thriller "The Runner," premiering on Prime Video Wednesday.

Gadot stars as a lawyer whose son has been kidnapped — and the ransom sets her (and audiences) off on a breathless sprint across London. Her character spends nearly the entire movie running, which presented a unique challenge to director Kevin Macdonald.

"That is what attracted me to making this movie in the first place, the crazy idea that you make a movie that’s the main character running the entire time," he says. "And I just thought, ‘Wow, what an original, fun idea.’"

Sure, it sounds fun — but then comes the work of figuring out how to keep the camera moving in every single shot. So, what was the solution?

"Our secret weapon was we had this South African camera operator who roller skates and operates perfectly at the same time," says Macdonald. "He was brilliant. He’d go around crowds, he was sometimes skating up the street between the cars. You can imagine the insurance people were not so happy!"

"His name was Myron [Mance], and he was amazing, and he was doing everything on skateboards and rollerblades," echoes Gadot.

And add this to the list of challenges: Gadot’s character isn’t just running, she’s also talking on the phone for most of the film.

"Sometimes you go a distance and all of the sudden it cuts off, and now I don’t hear," Gadot says of the bad reception. "But, Myron’s going on the skateboard or on the rollerblades, and I have to continue doing the scene. So, I just play it off of my imagination."

For more information on "The Runner," click here — and click the video player in this article to watch our interviews with Gal Gadot and Kevin Macdonald.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story, based on Paul Milliken's interviews with Gal Gadot and Kevin Macdonald.



