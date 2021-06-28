Gainesville firefighter killed in boating accident on Georgia lake

article

The Gainesville community is mourning the death of a firefighter and EMT killed in an accident over the weekend.

The Gainesville Fire Department says Chandler Patterson was having some time off with his family and friends at Lake Tugaloo Saturday evening when he was part of a tragic boating accident.

Chandler, who had been with the department since June of 2019, was 27 years old when he died.

The department said that the fallen firefighter as a "super friendly person with an incredible personality.

"He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor," the department wrote on Facebook. "He will be missed dearly."

Gainesville Fire Department

The Gainesville Fire Department will lower all flags at each station in the area to half-staff in honor of Chandler and "in memory of a great person, great firefighter and great friend."

The Facebook post mourning Chandler's death has been shared over a thousand times with friends and strangers alike sending their love.

The department is asking Georgians to keep Chandler's family and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.