Ga. foster care agency says recruits desperately needed

Wellroot Family Services said there has been a drastic decrease in licensed foster care homes and overall interest in becoming a foster parent since the pandemic hit.

In 2019, Wellroot had 140 licensed foster families and as of Oct. 1, that number is drastically lower at 76 homes. Christina Lennon, the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Wellroot Family Services, said those numbers started dropping when the pandemic hit and have yet to rebound.

Brenda Campbell said she opened her heart and home up to three amazing kids in Jan. 2020 right as the pandemic started.

"I have fostered three of my bonus babies," said Campbell. "They came to me at the ages of 6, 11 and 13."

She said she never could have imagined the intense bond that developed.

"Strangers who quickly became family," said Campbell. "It's a feeling that you could never really put into words because it's filled with so many emotions."

Wellroot said it, along with other agencies nationwide, is facing a foster care crisis.

"Oh it's heartbreaking," said Lennon. "Last month we received 375 requests for placements, and we were able to place seven. Usually we have about 15 homes on hand and right now, we have four."

Lennon said they especially need those willing to bring in adolescents or sibling groups.

"When you foster with Wellroot, we have a lot of training and support to help welcome those children into homes, so you feel really prepared to take in an adolescent or sibling groups," said Lennon.

It has been an experience Campbell said was life-changing.

"To just shower them with unconditional love and to give them the environment that you would have wanted your own child to have experienced, and to watch their growth from where they were to wear they are now," said Campbell. "It's just been amazing."

Wellroot is hosting two events next Tuesday, Oct. 11, that are free and open to the public: