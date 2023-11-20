Homeless encampment catches fire in Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Fire and Rescue reported to a fire that started in a homeless encampment near GA-400 on Nov. 20, 2023.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department rushed to a fire in a homeless encampment late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said they received the emergency call just before 4:30 p.m. to report to 815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard, just off of GA-400.

The team was able to put out the small brush fire with one engine.

No injuries have been reported.