Furkids, Bank of America Plaza team up for special dog adoption event

November marks National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Furkids Atlanta is teaming up with the owners of the Bank of America Plaza for a special dog adoption event on November 15.

The event will help rescue dogs of all shapes and sizes find their forever homes. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and properly vaccinated. Bank of America Plaza owner Shorenstein Properties will cover all adoption fees, allowing potential owners to adopt free of cost.

Dogs will be at the outdoor plaza area at the Bank of America Plaza located at 600 Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

The events kicks off at 11a.m. and adoption opportunities end at 2 p.m.

Dogs of all ages will be available for adoption.

For more information on Furkids Atlanta, click here.



ATLANTA - JULY 17: Bank Of America Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)