Funeral service held for Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston

A funeral service was being held for Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston on Thursday.

Family, friends, and members of law enforcement gathered at Grace Church Houston at 11 a.m. to pay their respects.

Sgt. Preston was killed in the line of duty on October 20 while responding to a disturbance call. He was a 41-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

On Wednesday, those who knew Sgt. Preston and members of the public attended a visitation at Texas Southern University. Sgt. Preston graduated from Texas Southern University in 1978 and joined the force a year later.

The public will have another opportunity to pay their respects along a procession route for Sgt. Preston on Thursday afternoon.

The procession will begin at Grace Community Church around 1:30 p.m., or when the service ends.

Houstonians can pay their respects along the following route:

- Depart from Grace Community Church 14505 Gulf Freeway

- Right turn onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road (northbound)

- Left merge onto Gulf Freeway (northbound)

- Continue to North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) (northbound)

- Right exit towards Little York Road

- Left turn onto Little York Road (westbound)