Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:55 PM EDT until SUN 3:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:03 PM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:32 PM EDT until SUN 5:30 AM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:00 AM EDT until MON 9:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 PM EDT until SUN 4:45 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:18 PM EDT until SUN 6:18 AM EDT, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Clay County

Fund created in memory of UGA law school’s first Black grad

Published 
University of Georgia
Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia has established an endowment in memory of the law school’s first Black graduate, who died in August.

The Chester C. Davenport Memorial Endowment Fund will support scholarships and fellowships for incoming students in the School of Law who have graduated from historically Black colleges and universities in Georgia.

“We are proud to establish the Chester C. Davenport Memorial Endowment Fund as a tribute to such a notable alumnus,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead in a news release. “The new scholarships and fellowships it creates will help us recruit outstanding students from diverse backgrounds who have the potential to bring great distinction to our institution through their lives and careers, just as Mr. Davenport did.”

Davenport earned his law degree in 1966, finishing in the top 5% of his class, the university said. As a student, he also served as a founding member of the editorial board for the Georgia Law Review.

After law school, Davenport worked as an attorney in the tax division of the U.S. Department of Justice and served as a legislative assistant for U.S. Sen. Alan Cranston, a Democrat from California. He later started Georgetown Partners, a private equity firm.

School of Law Dean Peter B. Rutledge said Davenport will “always be a seminal figure in out school’s history.”

“Chester was a trailblazer who achieved much in his lifetime, including the diversification of our law school and the legal profession,” Rutledge said.. “It is with tremendous pride that we will award scholarships and fellowships to those who will follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy of service to state and society.”

The inaugural recipients of the fund are expected to enroll in fall 2021.